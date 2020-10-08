Game Ready Driver 456.71 Is Out, Optimized for Black Ops Cold War Beta

NVIDIA released Game Ready driver 456.71 yesterday, which is already optimized for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC beta that will be available next Thursday.

NVIDIA clarified that the Reflex suite of technologies to lower latency will be already available in the beta of the game. Here's a recap on NVIDIA Reflex.

A new set of APIs for game developers to reduce and measure rendering latency. By integrating directly with the game, Reflex Low Latency Mode aligns game engine work to complete just-in-time for rendering, eliminating the GPU render queue and reducing CPU back pressure in GPU intensive scenes. This delivers latency reductions above and beyond existing driver-only techniques, such as NVIDIA Ultra Low Latency Mode. The following games already support NVIDIA Reflex: Fortnite and Valorant. Additionally, the following games have announced support for NVIDIA Reflex coming soon: Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, Cuisine Royale, Destiny 2, Enlisted, Kovaak 2.0, and Mordhau.

As revealed by the full changelog, Game Ready driver 456.71 also packs a handful of fixes for existing issues in some games and configurations.