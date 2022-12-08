GeForce Game Ready Driver 527.56 Brings Optimizations for Portal RTX and The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update

The latest NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver is here, and with it, we see several optimizations for NVIDIA graphics card users. These optimizations will help players get ready for the next-gen makeover of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Additionally, it will help optimize the experience for Portal with RTX and Jurassic World Evolution 2's DLSS 3 update.

Portal with RTX is a ray-traced reimagining of the original game, which is available for all users for free. The game uses the power of RTX graphics cards to provide a more immersive experience. Illumination, shadows, reflections, refraction, and everything in between are all improved thanks to the ray-traced world and its interactions with the upgraded and enhanced assets that have been rebuilt hand in hand with Valve. You can see the improvements brought by this new version of Portal below:

In addition to this, the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver will prime players for December 14th's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update. This update will bring various gameplay changes and new quest content. However, the most crucial thing will be the latest graphics features that will significantly benefit the latest PCs and laptops, including:

RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI)

Ray-traced ambient occlusion

Ray-traced shadows

Ray-traced reflections

To minimize latency, the game will also add DLSS 3 support to multiply its performance alongside NVIDIA Reflex. However, if you own one of the RTX 30 series cards, you aren't out of the game as you can still accelerate your framerates and performance with NVIDIA DLSS 2. To gain access to these next-gen upgrades, you must install The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the update will be applied automatically come December 14.

Finally, the latest NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver update will support Jurassic World Evolution 2's DLSS 3 update. The update is set to release with the Dominion Malta expansion, which will also be released today.

This update will bring a range of new features, including attacking and eating behaviors for smaller species, five campaign levels now available to play as challenge maps, a range of new skin and pattern colors for select dinosaur variants, and a range of Quality of Life enhancements. The DLSS 3 support will enable RTX 40 series players to crank up the resolution and render details at faster framerates.

The GeForce Game Ready Driver 527.56 WHQL is currently available for download for all NVIDIA graphics card users. All you have to do is download the driver through GeForce NOW. You can also manually install the driver through NVIDIA's website