Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta PC Specs Revealed; GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 Recommended

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have revealed the official Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta PC Specs. So what setup do you need to enter the open beta?

Both the minimum and recommended PC requirements are largely in line with those of last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The main difference appears to be the CPU requirement as Cold War requires at least an Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent, whereas that CPU was used as the recommended processor for Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Trailer Drops, Map List May Have Leaked

As for the GPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB/GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950 and 8GB of RAM is required to play the Cold War open beta. Activision and Treyarch recommend using an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB/GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU or AMD Radeon R9 390/AMD RX 580 and 16GB of RAM.

Down below you’ll find the full list of requirements:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta PC Specs Minimum OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent.

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950.

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Audio: DirectX compatible, requires DirectX 12 compatible system Recommended OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Audio: DirectX compatible, requires DirectX 12 compatible system

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Open Beta kicks off next week on October 15h.