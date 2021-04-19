Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Only Feature a Snapdragon Chip – Exynos SoC With AMD GPU out of the Question, According to Tipster

Just like last year, Samsung is expected to use a Snapdragon chip in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. For those that do not know, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was unveiled with a Snapdragon 865 Plus, a slightly beefier variant of the Snapdragon 865. In the coming months, a tipster believes that the next foldable flagship will follow the same approach.

Despite Improvements in the Exynos 2100, Samsung Will Stick With a Snapdragon SoC Instead

The latest update was tweeted by MauriQHD, who has had a decent track record when it comes to Samsung’s and Apple’s plans. On this occasion, he claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs will include a Snapdragon chip but did not mention which silicon Samsung would end up using. At this stage, it could sport either the Snapdragon 888 or the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

Interestingly, the tipster mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not feature the Exynos 2100, which is strange, considering how it is a major improvement over the Exynos 990. We can understand why MauriQHD would state that the next foldable flagship will not sport an AMD GPU since a different tipster, Ice Universe, earlier claimed that Samsung would launch it in June. As for not using the Exynos 2100, it can mean Samsung is not confident about its flagship SoC, and it does not want another customer backlash.

Opening the Twitter thread, we find out that if the Snapdragon 888 Plus would be announced in time, Samsung could end up using it in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which would be fitting, as the Korean giant used a more powerful Snapdragon SoC when launching the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Qualcomm is also reported to announce the Snapdragon 900 series, but do not expect one of those chipsets to find its way in the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

With the ongoing chip shortage, Qualcomm may fail to deliver the Snapdragon 888 Plus on time, and when that happens, Samsung will have no choice but to stick with a Snapdragon 888 instead for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Naturally, we will know the exact info in due time, so while MauriQHD is an accurate leakster for the most part, treat all this information with a pinch of salt for now.

