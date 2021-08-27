Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Feature ‘Protect battery’ Function That Limits Cell Charging to Improve Lifespan

All lithium-ion cells have a specific number of charge cycles after which they are unable to deliver the same battery life. To combat this, Samsung has introduced a new ‘Protect battery’ feature to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to prolong the lifespan of the new handsets.

Samsung Has Added the ‘Protect battery’ in the Latest Version of Its One UI Skin

The latest version of Samsung’s custom Android skin, One UI 3.1.1 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, might not bring a massive number of changes in terms of aesthetics, but it has introduced features intended for you to keep your device for a little longer. One of them is ‘Protect battery’, and according to the image uploaded by Sammobile, which can also be found by navigating into the ‘More battery settings,’ the maximum charge is limited to 85 percent.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Sales Are Causing Shipment Problems for Samsung

This feature might not have been in Samsung’s smartphones, but it has been around in its tablet range for quite some time now, so one would wonder why it took so long for the company to introduce it to this category. By putting an 85 percent charge limit, users will be able to reduce the wear on those lithium-ion batteries, allowing them to experience higher endurance over a couple of years.

Strangely, this feature has not yet arrived for the Galaxy S21 series, so it is unclear if ‘Protect battery’ will remain exclusive for Samsung’s foldables and tablet family or if the Korean giant aims to expand it to future form factors. Whatever the company’s intentions are, it is a singular effort to help customers keep devices in their possession for a longer period.

Samsung is also committing to deliver four years of security updates and three years for some models, which will be welcoming for customers who are tired of changing their phones after a short period.

