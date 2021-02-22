Samsung Galaxy Devices Will Now Receive Security Updates for 4 Years

When it comes to software updates, the Samsung Galaxy devices have had a rocky past, and that is one section in which Samsung has failed to deliver on the same level as, let's say, Google. However, over the past couple of years, Samsung has improved greatly with its software updates and has committed to providing timely system and security updates.

In a major step last year, Samsung announced that Galaxy devices would receive three years of Android OS upgrades for all the flagships and some of the mid-range devices. Today, however, Samsung has announced that Galaxy devices will now receive security updates for at least four years.

Samsung Galaxy Phones Have Become Even Better in Terms of Security

Samsung previously used to support the devices for two years worth of Android OS with Android security updates being provided for three years. However, the support has now been extended to four years.

However, this new policy applies to newer devices as Samsung has said that in addition to the latest devices, Samsung has said, eligible devices since 2019 will receive four years of security updates. The policy change applies to both monthly and quarterly security patch release schedules.

The eligible devices include phones from Galaxy Z, Galaxy S, GAlaxy Note, Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and Galaxy XCover series, in addition to tablets from the Tab lineup. Al these devices will receive regular security updates for a minimum of four years.

Here is the full list of devices that will be receiving four years of security updates.

Galaxy Foldable devices : Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G Galaxy S series : S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G Galaxy Note series : Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G Galaxy A series : A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G Galaxy M series : M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51

: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51 Galaxy XCover series : XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+

At this point, it is safe to say that Samsung has become very proactive when you are talking about sending security updates for its devices every month. The company has been releasing updates even before Google officially does. By extending the software support for the devices, the company is only moving its commitment to a higher level and giving users a better experience.