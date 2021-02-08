Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 Could Release Later This Year

There is no denying that Samsung is enjoying the success of the Galaxy S21 series. However, that does not mean that Samsung forgets to get to work. Fun aside, Samsung does have several flagships planned for later this year. We already know that we will get a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2.

According to a new report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are due this year, and we have some interesting information about these devices, including the model numbers. So, you are certainly in for something.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 Will Bring One UI 3.5 Along with New Specs and a Lot More

For starters, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will ship with the model number SM-F926, and it will be available with 256GB base storage. The foldable device will also ship with Android 11 that will be on top of One UI 3.5.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 2, we are getting a model number SM-F711, and a base storage of 128GB, along with Android 11 and One UI 3.5.

Considering how both devices are said to launch with the One UI 3.5, this implies that the devices will probably launch in the second half of this year. Samsung has just released the One UI 3.1 with the Galaxy S21 series, so it will take some time before the company starts working on a new version, even if it is just an iterative update.

If we are to go by Samsung's pattern, the second iteration of One UI normally comes with the Galaxy Note series, but with the future of the Galaxy Note series still under the shroud of darkness, we are not sure when it is going to take place.

At the time of writing, there is not much news on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 2, but we will keep you posted as the story develops, so stay tuned for more information on the upcoming foldable.