Samsung Galaxy Note Range Has Been Discontinued, According to Fresh Tweet From Tipster

There were a boatload of rumors and reports jumping back and forth on Samsung’s decision to continue selling the Galaxy Note range. Given that the Galaxy Note 20 series sales were rather poor, the Korean giant would have to undertake one of the toughest decisions for its smartphone business, and it looks like it has. A fresh tweet from a tipster signals the end of Samsung’s premium handset family, and it looks like in the future, something better could replace it.

Earlier Predictions of Samsung Discontinuing the Note Series Started Flowing in From September of Last Year

Ice Universe normally publishes tweets with a fair amount of text. On this occasion, he has posted an image saying ‘The End,’ with some text saying ‘Galaxy Note.’ This implies that we won’t be seeing the Galaxy Note 21 from Samsung this year, which is disappointing to hear. However, the tipster earlier mentioned that just because the Galaxy S21 Ultra would get support for the S-Pen doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing a Galaxy Note 21 in 2021.

Galaxy S21 Ultra With Exynos 2100 Gets Disassembled – No mmWave Modules, but Parts Are Easily Replaceable

His reasoning was simple; Samsung’s Galaxy Note series continues to add to the shipments tally. Also, Samsung’s foldable smartphone range is nowhere as affordable as we want them to be right now. This means the company would be at a loss, at least where the total number of shipments are concerned, so it wouldn’t make sense to get rid of this year's flagship lineup.

However, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra now confirmed with S-Pen support, something that a different tipster named Mauri QHD spoke about back in September 2020, as well as the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note lineup, Samsung will likely have to focus on promoting its current flagship range as well as future foldable models. The company has been rumored to merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series before. Now we know it actually meant bringing Galaxy Note’s exclusive features to at least one Galaxy S flagship.

status? being debated

when? Q1 - early Q2 at most

on sale? 🤷‍♂️ prolly at the same event, but it could just be the announcement a year earlier 🤷‍♂️

year? 2021 = 60% - 2022 = 80%

names? same as S series, for now

design? still debated

pen inside? prolly not

source? fairly accurate — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) September 21, 2020

Of course, just because Ice Universe has mentioned in a plain tweet doesn’t mean Samsung has the same plans. We could get a spectacular surprise later this year. As always, please treat this information with a pinch of salt for now, and we’ll be back with more updates in the future.

News Source: Ice Universe