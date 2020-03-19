Samsung's One UI 2.0 rollout has been nothing but stellar. Not only did it release the update earlier than promised, but the software is also largely bug-free, something that has been a bit of a bother for previous iterations of One UI/Samsung Experience. Earlier last week, Samsung hinted that it would make One UI 2.1 available to older devices such as the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series. The difference between One UI 2.0 and One UI 2.1 is marginal, at best. However, Samsung appears to be working on a newer version of One UI titled One UI 2.5.

One UI 2.5 will enable the use of Google's new navigation gesture on third-party launchers

The information comes from a moderator on the Samsung Community forum in South Korea (via Sammobile). The post further adds that One UI 2.5 is expected to make its Galaxy Note 20 series. Only one feature has been hinted so far, and that is centered around Google's new navigation gestures. Third-party launchers such as Nova Launcher cannot use said navigation gestures. The problem persists even today on several phones that run Android 10. Samsung's own navigation gestures

Yesterday, Samsung rolled out a software update for the Galaxy S20 series that aimed at fixing their camera's autofocus problems. Samsung's camera software has always lagged behind the likes of Google and Huawei, especially under low-light conditions, so let's hope Samsung has something in store for us in that department.

Other than that, there isn't much that is known about One UI 2.5 features at this point. Samsung's software is mostly polished at this point, and the only changes it can bring will be a fresh coat of paint on some of its Stock apps. Android 11 has some exciting features in store for us, but those will likely be reserved for One UI 3.0. For example, it will reportedly come with provisions that will allow you to store documents such as a driver's license on your device. There's even going to be a low-power mode that will allow you to present said documentation to the authorities when your phone is out of juice.