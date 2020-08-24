Galaxy S21 Series to Feature S Pen Support as Samsung Rumored to Phase Out Its Galaxy Note Line

The S Pen is the highlight of owning a member of the Galaxy Note series, but it looks like Samsung might be taking things in a different direction for next year. According to the latest report, the Galaxy S21 series might be the first to provide support for the S Pen, but in doing so, Samsung will phase out its Galaxy Note family once and for all.

Only the Highest-End ‘Galaxy S21 Ultra’ Will Likely Get S Pen Support

Even last year, it was rumored that Samsung would merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series and was rumored to introduce a new line of smartphones, which we now know as its foldable family of handsets. According to the report published by The Elec, if Samsung is bringing in S Pen support for the Galaxy S21 series, it will likely be given to the highest-end model, which we know currently as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, assuming Samsung sticks with this name.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Users are Reporting Green Tint Issue on the Screens

The report also mentions that the Galaxy Note 21 launch isn’t set in stone for the second half of 2021. It’s possible Samsung might also give the Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen support, making it the first foldable smartphone from the Korean giant to be able to use a stylus. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 doesn’t have S Pen support due to technical limitations, so it looks like Samsung might overcome this little hurdle next year.

Unfortunately for Samsung, the move to phase out the Galaxy Note series might have a deleterious effect on the company’s smartphone shipments as this series is able to rock up a tally of around 10 million units annually. For the time being, foldable smartphones aren’t going to be raking in those kinds of sales so we don’t know if this is the right move for now. What we do know is that things are going to get a heck of a lot interesting next year, so fingers crossed for what Samsung’s decision is for 2021.

Do you want to see the Galaxy S21 Ultra get S Pen support or do you want the Galaxy Note 21 series to be alive and well for 2021? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: The Elec