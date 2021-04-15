Galaxy Z Flip 2 Could Be Skipped Entirely to Avoid Any Confusion

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 was expected to launch this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in July. We have reports that suggest that Samsung would launch both phones together, along with some other specs. The latest world in the tech world is that Samsung might skip the Z Flip 2 almost entirely this year and continue only with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is expected to drop sometime in July.

It is important to understand that the reason why Samsung is skipping the Galaxy Z Flip 2 is that it wants to avoid any confusion as to what devices are going to be coming out, and equalize their foldable devices, as well. This means that Samsung will probably release the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and call it a day.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Not Have a Dedicated S-Pen Slot

Samsung Will Rename the Galaxy Z Flip 2 in Tandem with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to Avoid Any Confusions

What this means is that instead of launching two foldable devices called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2, Samsung will skip the latter and replace it with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This is being done to equalize the flagship monickers and avoid any confusion. This is not something new as the company has done it before, so it is only fair that Samsung is doing that again.

The news is coming from several sources from within the industry. Therefore, it is definitely something that we are going to take with some credibility. But it is at least assured that we will see two foldable devices that will be released somewhere in July.

We have also heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get the S-Pen support but will not have an internal housing for the S-Pen to preserve the water resistance. We are not sure if the S-Pen support will arrive on the Z Flip 2 or Z Flip 3.