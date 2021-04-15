Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Not Have a Dedicated S-Pen Slot

If the rumors are true, then we will see Samsung release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in July, and the good thing is that this time around, we are getting to see another device with the revered support for S-Pen. However, up until now, we were not sure if Samsung would include an S-Pen housing in the phone or it will be sold or shipped separately just like it does with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. We have another report that suggests that Samsung will not have an integrated housing for the S-Pen, which means that you will have to buy it separately but considering the higher price of the foldable, we are hoping that Samsung includes the S-Pen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 WIll Skip the S-Pen Housing in Favor of Water Resistance

Based on a report coming from NaverNews, Samsung actually had planned on including an S-Pen slot on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, similar to what we see on the Galaxy Note series. Still, the company had to go ahead and ditch the slot altogether because it would have compromised the device's dust and water resistance.

If the report is to be believed, then it also means that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also going to bring dust and water resistance, that is ultimately going to make it one of the best Samsung phones, and one of the best foldable devices, as well, considering how it is going to have a feature that has been a staple of flagships for some time now.

The tip also suggests that Samsung will offer special cases for the Fold 3 that will be used to store the S-Pen. However, we are unsure if you will get the S-Pen in the box or be a separate purchase altogether. Whatever the case might be, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to go official alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 2 in July; we will keep you posted as the story develops.