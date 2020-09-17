Galaxy Z Flip 2 Specs Leak Point at a Bigger Outer Display, Larger Battery, Improved Ultra-Thin Glass and More

The Galaxy Z Flip ended up being slightly more durable than the original Galaxy Fold, mainly due to the use of Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass or UTG technology. Looking at this improvement, Samsung will naturally take the things that made the Galaxy Z Flip special and when it comes to the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 2. Though there’s no word when the successor will materialize, a fresh specifications leak reveals promising information about the upcoming model.

Tipster Is Unclear Whether the Galaxy Z Flip 2 Will Sport a High Refresh Rate Display or Not

New information from the tipster Chun reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will feature a new UTG and a bigger outer display, but it’s not clear if the material will be glass, plastic, or something in between. There are reports of Samsung working closely with Corning to develop a special type of glass specifically designed for foldable smartphones so it’s possible we hear some positive news in the future.

Samsung could also deliver an upgraded hinge with the Galaxy Z Flip 2, giving the upcoming foldable handset more rigidity. It’s also possible Samsung designs the hinge in such a manner that it keeps an large amount of dust and debris at bay, more than what the Galaxy Z Flip can keep out. Lastly, Chun believes that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will sport a bigger battery than its predecessor, which we believe is necessary, because the Galaxy Z Flip shipped with a disappointingly mediocre 3300mAh cell.

As of now (September 2020)

100% confident:

- bigger outer display

- new UTG

- Upgraded hinge

- bigger battery

A bit concerned:

- high refresh rate display

Unconfirmed:

- specs (screen size, chipset, cam)

- design#ZFlip2 — Chun (@chunvn8888) September 16, 2020

Unfortunately, Chun isn’t sure if the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will ship with a high refresh rate display or not, and he isn’t sure about the RAM count, display size, and what chipset the device will use. However, if we take a look at the Galaxy Z Flip’s internals, it came with a Snapdragon 855, so either Samsung will use the Snapdragon 865, or it will make a direct leap and take advantage of the Snapdragon 875 while only releasing a single model for 2021 (keep in mind that Samsung release two versions of the Galaxy Z Flip this year, one that arrived with an upgraded SoC and 5G support).

While we’ll surely get to know more about Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy Z Flip 2, why don’t you tell us your wishlist for this foldable down in the comments?

News Source: Chun