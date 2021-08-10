Galaxy Unpacked 2021: How to Watch and What to Look Forward To

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2021 is almost here, and the event is kicking off around 28 hours from today. We expect this to be the biggest Galaxy Unpacked of the year as Samsung is finally introducing the new generation of foldable devices. Not one but two phones, along with some exciting wearables like Samsung's first proper Galaxy Watch with Google's Wear OS 3 and new Galaxy Buds 2.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Goes Live Tomorrow with a Bunch of Exciting Announcements from Samsung

As always, we will be providing complete coverage of the event and all the devices that the company is releasing. Suppose you are wondering where to watch the event. You can go over to samsung.com or head to the YouTube stream below and start when the event finally goes live tomorrow.

With that said, we are expecting Samsung to launch some exciting devices. For starters, the event's highlight is going to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which I believe is going to be the most revolutionary foldable device. It is the first foldable to offer S-Pen support, as well as IPX8 water resistance, along with an under-display camera. This is the phone that Samsung is going to be pushing the hardest.

After that, you will get the Galaxy Z Flip 3, a more affordable alternative for those looking to get their hands on a foldable device. Considering the recent case leaks, we assume that this phone will be targeted towards the younger generation.

Samsung is also releasing the Galaxy Buds 2, the successor to the original Galaxy Buds; these will be cheaper than Galaxy Buds Pro but have a similar set of features and design.

You will also get the Galaxy Watch 4 series in the name of Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Last but not least, we are expecting a new S-Pen specifically designed for foldable devices, but we do not have much information on that.

Are you excited about the Galaxy Unpacked 2021? Let us know which device are you looking forward to buying the most? The event will be live on August 11 at 10 a.m. ET.