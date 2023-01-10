Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked 2023 To Unveil Its Flagship Galaxy S23 Series, Event To Be Held On February 1

More than two weeks remain for the Galaxy S23 series to get unveiled, but the company has gone into overdrive mode and officially announced its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The Korean giant likely sent out invites to relevant media outlets and personnel, and in case you were wondering, the announcements are going to be held on February 1, from 10 AM PST.

Samsung notes that it has been three years since the firm officially held an in-person event, but it looks like they are slowly settling on getting things back to the way they were. On the company’s announcement page, the following has been stated regarding the event, with more details available for those who cannot physically attend the announcements.

“A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond. The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We’re raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic. Get ready to share the epic. On February 1, for the first time in three years, Samsung Electronics will hold an in-person Unpacked event in San Francisco, beginning at 10 a.m. PST. Join us as one of the first to see the new premium Galaxy innovations. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel. Stay tuned on Samsung Newsroom for all the upcoming teasers, trailers and news about Galaxy Unpacked 2023.”

As for what Samsung intends to announce at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, we should be greeted by the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Prior to Samsung’s announcement, a tipster leaked some Galaxy S23 Ultra teasers, which highlighted the latter’s imaging capabilities.

From previous reports, we found out that all three models will likely be treated to an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, resulting in increased performance right off the bat. We should also expect a slew of accessories to be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, along with a pair of Galaxy Buds. As for the remaining product launches, we will update our readers during the official event, so stay tuned and prepare your calendars for February 1.

News Source: Samsung Newsroom