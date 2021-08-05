Galaxy Buds 2 Get Unboxed Ahead of Official Launch

We are already aware that Samsung is launching the Galaxy Buds 2 at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked on August 11. However, these earbuds have been leaked extensively numerous times, everything ranging from the colors, pricing, specifications, and now, we have our hands on the first unboxing video of the earbuds.

The video is not shaky either, as it takes us through the packaging, unboxing, the new pairing process, and the settings you will find for the Buds 2 within the new Galaxy Wearable app.

The Video Shows Unboxing Process of the Galaxy Buds 2, Design, Color, Pairing Process, and More

The upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 has a design similar to the one found on the Galaxy Buds Pro, making it a departure from the design we saw on the Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Buds Plus. Samsung has equipped these buds with Bluetooth 5.2, a dual driver setup, six microphones, ANC, and transparency modes.

You can check the unboxing below.

The Galaxy Buds 2 also feature an IPX7 rating for water resistance, and they come with a 61mAh battery while the case has a 472mAh battery. These earbuds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge if you turn off the ANC, and combined with the case, you are getting additional 20 hours. Turn on the ANC, and you are getting up to 5 hours with 13 additional hours with the case.

The Galaxy Buds 2 also come in a case that has a rounded square design, a USB Type-C port, and Qi wireless charging. These buds will be available in four colors; Black, Olive Green, Purple, and White. We are expecting Samsung to charge $150 for these buds to compete with the likes of AirPods and other similarly priced earbuds.

Will you be getting yourself the new Buds 2, or are you happy with what you currently own? Let us know your thoughts.