Galaxy S22 Ultra With Exynos 2200 Scores Poorly in Latest Benchmark Leak, Loses to Snapdragon 8 Gen1

The Exynos 2200 has so far impressed us in the GPU category, though its compute performance continues to make us scratch our heads. According to the latest leak, Samsung’s upcoming flagship SoC appears to be running in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so let us discuss those results.

Exynos 2200 Trails Behind Apple’s A15 Bionic Significantly, but the Presence of an AMD GPU Might Reduce the Gap in Other Tests

The Galaxy S22 Ultra with the model number SM-S908B indicates that the flagship features the Exynos 2200, with additional description in the Geekbench 5 leak spotted by MySmartPrice showing that the chip number is s5e9925. Sadly, the chipset disappoints in both single-core and multi-core results, as it only manages scores of 691 and 3167, respectively. According to a previous leak, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, formerly known as Snapdragon 898, as per one tipster, achieved a much higher score.

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Could Be Qualcomm’s Next Flagship Chipset’s Name

There could be several reasons for these abysmal results. For one thing, Samsung is just testing out the Exynos 2200 in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the results made their way onto the Geekbench database. If you look carefully at the image below, the highest performing core, which is said to be the Cortex-X2, is running at 2.50GHz, while the ones based on the Cortex-A710 are running at 2.52GHz.

The fact that the highest-performing core is not running at faster clock speeds could be why the Galaxy S22 Ultra achieved such a poor score, which obviously means that some tweaking will be in order before the Exynos 2200 attains a better result. Other details from the Geekbench 5 show 8GB of RAM, which is strange to see because its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Ultra shipped with 12GB RAM for the base model.

It appears that Samsung wants to do a little cost-saving, but there is also a possibility that the company is attempting to optimize its One UI skin to use the minimum resources, not to mention that adding more memory consumes battery life. If these Exynos 2200 results have dropped your hopes, we have some positive news for you. With the chipset reportedly featuring a 6-core RDNA2 GPU, it easily beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in high-performance mode, while also submitting the A14 Bionic.

That kind of performance is beyond stellar, but we will have to wait until commercial Galaxy S22 Ultra units are available to see how the Exynos 2200 truly performs, so stay tuned.