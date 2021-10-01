Galaxy S22 Plus With ‘Modified’ Exynos 2200 Showing a 4 + 4 CPU Cluster, No Cortex-X2, Spotted in Fresh Leak

Samsung could be testing out modified versions of its upcoming Exynos 2200 for the Galaxy S22 lineup. According to the latest leak, the Galaxy S22 Plus may feature a 4 + 4 CPU cluster instead of the 1 + 3 + 4 that Samsung employed in the Exynos 2100. Why the company may be testing these variants out has been discussed below.

Samsung May Want to Improve Efficiency While Focusing on GPU Performance Improvement by Excluding One Super Care From the Exynos 2200

A screenshot posted by Anthony on Twitter shows a Galaxy S22 Plus being tested with a different version of the Exynos 2200. If you look closely, you can see the following CPU configuration.

Four cores of Cortex-A710 running at 2.50GHz

Four cores of Cortex-A510 running at 1.73GHz

When we attempted to find the same Galaxy S22 Plus using its unique model number s5e9925 in Geekbench 5, we stumbled across a different CPU cluster of the Exynos 2200. In our findings, we spotted a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU cluster, with one core, which is likely the Cortex-X2, running at 2.59GHz. One reason why Samsung would be testing different Exynos 2200 versions is to find a balance between performance and efficiency.

Since graphics performance has always been the Exynos’ Achilles’ Heel, Samsung may want to remove the Cortex-X2 while still providing an octa-core CPU configuration but with less compute performance. Since the Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510 will likely consume less power, Samsung will have room to work to allow the AMD RDNA2 GPU to operate at higher frequencies, resulting in increased graphics performance while maintaining an acceptable overall power draw from the chipset.

The Exynos 2200 may not be able to outpace Apple’s latest A15 Bionic, but it has beaten last year’s A14 Bionic in a previous benchmark leak. Perhaps Samsung will allow the GPU to run at full tilt to squeeze every bit of performance from it at the expense of CPU gains. Then again, the specifications listed on Geekbench have been manipulated before, so it is possible we are greeted with the same 1 + 3 + 4 configuration when Samsung officially announces the Exynos 2200.

We will keep our fingers crossed and wait for more updates.

