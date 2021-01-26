Galaxy S21 Ultra Blows Away the Note 20 Ultra’s Camera in Macro Test

There is no denying that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best devices released this year. Although many of us are still waiting to get our hands on the phones, it is important to know that these phones have been in the hands of the reviewers for some time now, and well, the results are impressive.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra can easily be compared to last year's Note 20 Ultra since they are only 5 months apart as far as the release is concerned. Honestly, we have a comparison here, and if this is to be believed in, the S21 Ultra is miles ahead of the Note 20 Ultra, at least in terms of the macro camera performance.

iPhone 12 Pro Comfortably Beats the Galaxy S21 Ultra in Latest Performance Comparison

Galaxy S21 Ultra's Ultra-Wide Lens can Capture Insane Details at Macro Levels

A comparison video was posted a while ago by Jimmy is Promo, where he is shown comparing the macro performance of both the S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra, and well, the results are insane. You can see them below.

Now, the important thing that you must know is that there is a bit of an unfairness going on here. Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the ultra-wide lens on Note 20 Ultra does not have a great minimum focusing distance; that is why it goes out of focus in almost all the macro shots. However, even still, the level of details that the S21 Ultra can capture are insane.

For those wondering, the Galaxy S21 Ultra does not have a dedicated macro camera; however, instead of having that unit, it actually uses the ultra-wide camera. Thanks to the insane minimum focusing distance, it can capture some great macro shots. It is better because the ultra-wide camera is a 12-megapixel sensor, and rather than having a basic 2 to a 5-megapixel sensor, you are getting a lot more pixels, which really allows you to zoom in to a good extent, and you will have a great time taking macro shots.

Of course, the macro camera details are not the only reason why you should be upgrading. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is inherently a better phone than the Note 20 Ultra and a worthy upgrade, as well.

Still, I am most excited to see how good the macro camera works and cannot wait to get my hands on the S21 Ultra.