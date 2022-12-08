Pixel 7 Pro Gets Improved Macro Mode with New Macro Focus Settings

When you talk about stock camera apps, things hardly beat Google Camera. For years, this app has been a dream for modders who have been porting them on other devices and getting all the benefits. Google has worked hard on the app and if the demand alone doesn't show it, then look at the fact that the app has been getting new features as we move forward. Today, Google has updated the Google Camera to version 8.7.250. With the new update, the Pixel 7 Pro is getting Macro Focus settings, and the app will no longer support the double-tap action gesture.

New Google Camera Update Improves the Overall Pixel 7 Pro Experience with Macro Mode

For those wondering, true macro cameras are not common in smartphones. So, how do you get macro? Well, the ultra-wide angle gets autofocusing mode, and that helps with a really low close-focusing distance, allowing for a macro shot. It is good, but not as good as a dedicated macro sensor. At launch, Google did turn on the Auto Macro, which allowed the camera to shift between sensors when going for a close-range focusing. This is similar to how the focus has been working on Galaxy phones, but Google has removed the auto-macro toggle altogether and opted for a drop-down menu for a better experience.

A strange exclusion that the Pixel 7 Pro has gone through is that the latest version of Google Camera has also removed the double-tap action. Previously, this feature would let you use the gesture and zoom or switch between cameras. The feature was removed from the previous Pixel phones, and now Google has started culling it from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones.

The update is currently rolling out, so you can go ahead and install it on your Google Pixel 7 Pro and let us know how your experience has been so far.