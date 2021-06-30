Galaxy S21 FE Will Support 45-Watt Fast Charging, a Feature Missing from Galaxy S21 Family

There is no way to overlook that the Galaxy S20 FE released last year was a success, and Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S21 FE later this year. Despite the phone being delayed due to the shipping shortage, it does not mean that there is not enough information about the device. We have seen the phone a lot in various leaks, and today, we have another interesting piece of information about the phone.

Galaxy S21 FE Will SUpport 45-Watt Fast Charging, Making it a Better Value Than the Base Galaxy S21.

Samsung has finally received the FCC certification for the Galaxy S21 FE (SM-G990U and SM-G990U1), and this time, the certification reveals some interesting features. We are finally getting information on the connectivity, but perhaps the most interesting thing about the phone is the 45-watt fast charging support (11V, 2.25A or 21V, 2.1A). This is not the first time we hear about the 45-watt fast charging, Samsung first introduced this with the Galaxy Note 10+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but surprisingly, it was missing from the entire Galaxy S21 family.

Additionally, the Galaxy S21 FE features mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and wireless power transfer. The phone is also going to support wireless fast charging and reverse wireless charging.

Other specs include a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, FHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also feature a 32.-megapixel selfie camera and a 12-megapixel triple camera setup at the back with OIS and 4K @ 60FPS recording. You are also getting the Snapdragon 888 processor, a choice between 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. A recent report suggested that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S21 FE in October, but the supply will be limited, and the phone might only be limited to Europe and the United States.