Galaxy S21 FE Bares it All in Leaked 3D Renders

We are all aware of the fact that the Galaxy S21 FE is going official soon, and according to a recent leak, will serve as the follow-up to last year's Galaxy Note 20. There are a lot of details about the phone that are already known but for those wondering, reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has come forward with another leak showing the renders of the Galaxy S21 FE along with some information on what the phone is all about.

The renders reveal a device that is identical to the Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S21+ but is on the curvier side. You are looking at a plastic camera housing instead of a metal one, along with a metal frame. The Galaxy S21 FE will also feature a bezel-less screen at the front along with a front camera housed in the Infinity-O notch. On the back, you get a triple camera setup and the phone is going to be available in black, lilac, olive green, and white.

The Galaxy S21 FE Looks a Lot Similar to its Elder Siblings But With More Curves

You can check the leaked renders below.









Based on some of the prior leaks and reports, the Galaxy S21 FE will ship with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. YOu are also looking at Android 11 out of the box, and the phone will ship with 6/128 or 8/256GB memory options. You might not get access to a microSD card slot this time.

The phone is also rumored to ship with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, as well as a 12-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8 or 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For connectivity, you are looking at 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and will have support for 25-watt fast charging as well. We are not sure if the phone is going to bring wireless charging or reverse wireless charging mainly because of the plastic back.

Other features on the Galaxy S21 FE could bring stereo speakers, IP68 certification, as well as Samsung Pay, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone is said to go official in August alongside the other foldable devices.