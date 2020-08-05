Galaxy Z Fold 2 Has ‘Anti-Erosion Waterproof Coating’ to Protect the Main Components From Permanent Damage

Samsung didn’t reveal a whole lot of information regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 2 unveiling and neither did the company provide any pricing and availability details, though that part will come later in the coming month. Even the press release was brief at best, but thankfully, there are a significant number of leakster prowling on Twitter that will provide valuable information for us. The latest one surrounds the ‘waterproofing’ abilities of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and here are all the details you need to know.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 Isn’t All That Waterproof, but the Coating Should Protect the Foldable Flagship if You Accidentally Drop It in Water

According to Max Weinbach on Twitter, the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s waterproof coating means that if you erroneously drop it in water, the internals won’t get damaged, but he hasn’t mentioned if the flagship features an Ingress Protection rating or not. Take the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for example; it features an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating. The flagship can stay submerged in water for 30 minutes up to a depth of 1.5 meters.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Is the First Smartphone in the World to Ship With Gorilla Glass Victus

Sadly, no such details were provided for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but if there’s some information that we don’t know about, Samsung will probably let us know in the future when it opens up pre-orders for the second foldable flagship. Other ways that Samsung has improved the durability scale on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is by using Ultra Thin Glass instead of employing a thin polymer layer like it did with its Galaxy Fold.

Something Samsung didn't mention about Fold2: it had an anti erosion waterproof coating on the main internal components. Doesn't make it waterproof, but should help it survive a dunk. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 5, 2020

Samsung has also added a new under-metal cushion, along with a thicker protective layer, which is pretty much a polymer layer on top of Ultra Thin Glass to give the Galaxy Z Fold 2 additional durability. Overall, these are solid improvements over the original Galaxy Fold, but we’re sure that nearly all of us want to see a submerge test in the near future.

Hopefully, some brave soul will test it out on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, so stay tuned.

