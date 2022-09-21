GALAX Confirms AD103-300 For GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB & AD104-400 For RTX 4080 12 GB, Up To 2685 MHz Factory Overclock & Anime Theme

GALAX has confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB & 12 GB graphics cards make use of two different Ada Lovelace GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB & 12 GB Cards Based on AD103 & AD104 GPUs, GALAX Waifu Cards & Up To 2685 MHz Factory Overclock Detailed

Although we have covered the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series custom models in detail over here, this is the first confirmation of a manufacturer clearly listing the AD103 and AD104 GPUs for the GeForce RTX 4080 series graphics cards. So far, we only officially knew that the GeForce RTX 4090 was featuring the AD102 GPU core but the chips for the 4080 series are confirmed now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card will utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is will rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Expected" TBP - 320W

320W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 340W, a 20W increase from the previous 320W spec that we got. This brings the TBP to the same ballpark as the existing RTX 3080 graphics card (up to 350W). The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 516W. Now it is not known whether the other RTX 40 series graphics cards will also be getting the faster GDDR6X memory treatment but we know that Micron has commenced full mass production of up to 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules so they have to go somewhere.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300? Ada Lovelace AD103-300? Ada Lovelace AD104-400? Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-200 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 608mm2 ~450mm2 ~450mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 76 Billion TBD TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 10240 8704 TMUs / ROPs TBD TBD TBD 320 / 112 272 / 96 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 320 / 80 272 / 68 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz 1365 MHz 1440 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz 1665 MHz 1710 MHz FP32 Compute 90 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD TBD 67 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD TBD 273 TOPs 238 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 384-bit 320-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 912 Gbps 760 Gbps TBP 450W 320W 285W 350W 320W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US $1199 $699 US Launch (Availability) October 2022 November 2022 November 2022 3rd June 2021 17th September 2020

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 will also feature a 12 GB variant that will utilize the AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60 SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB "Expected" TBP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model. The card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models. The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 366W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Preliminary Specs:

In addition to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card specifications, GALAX has also listed its factory overclock frequencies which offer a 3% boost in clocks. The fastest model is the RTX 4080 12 GB BOOMSTAR which has a rated factory overclock of up to 2685 MHz.

What's interesting is all cards are bundled with a 16-pin adapter that features four 8-pin connectors instead of three. While the GeForce RTX 4090 has a reference TGP of 450W, it looks like overclocked variants will require a bit more power, reaching beyond 500W and that's where the fourth 8-pin connector comes to play.

We have already reported how NVIDIA has stated that the GeForce RTX 40 series is running past 3 GHz in their labs and water block manufacturer, EK, has also pointed this out. It looks like we will be looking at some spectacular clock figures with the Ada Lovelace GPUs once they hit the road.

Also, it looks like GALAX is the first to have Waifu cards available under its new Boomstar 2022 line. The graphics cards come in a white colored cooler and shroud and GALAX ships three backplates on each card and also bundles the card with paints and pallets so users can customize the cards to their liking. The GeForce RTX 4080 series graphics cards are expected to launch in November so we are likely to get more information on them in the coming weeks.