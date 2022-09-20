Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Unveiled In 16 GB & 12 GB Flavors: Twice As Fast As RTX 3080 Ti, Pricing at $1199 & $899 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 20, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT

NVIDIA has unleashed its next-gen GeForce RTX 4080 series graphics cards that come in 16 GB & 12 GB flavors at $1199 & $899 US pricing.

NVIDIA Unleashes GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB & 12 GB Graphics Cards For $1199 & $899 US

NVIDIA has officially confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards will be available in not one but two flavors, one packing up to 16 GB memory and the other packing 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. The graphics cards will vary in specifications but will be offering some huge increases in gaming performance compared to their 10 GB and 12 GB (RTX 3080) predecessors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Expected" TBP - 320W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 340W, a 20W increase from the previous 320W spec that we got. This brings the TBP to the same ballpark as the existing RTX 3080 graphics card (up to 350W). The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 516W. Now it is not known whether the other RTX 40 series graphics cards will also be getting the faster GDDR6X memory treatment but we know that Micron has commenced full mass production of up to 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules so they have to go somewhere.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300?Ada Lovelace AD103-300?Ada Lovelace AD104-400?Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-200
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~600mm2~450mm2~450mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors~75 BillionTBDTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680102408704
TMUs / ROPsTBDTBDTBD320 / 112272 / 96
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBDTBD / TBD320 / 80272 / 68
Base ClockTBDTBDTBD1365 MHz1440 MHz
Boost Clock~2520 MHz~2505 MHz~2610 MHz1665 MHz1710 MHz
FP32 Compute~82 TFLOPs~50 TFLOPs~40 TFLOPs34 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBDTBD67 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBDTBD273 TOPs238 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit384-bit320-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s912 Gbps760 Gbps
TBP450W (660W BIOS Max TGP)340W (516W BIOS Max TGP)285W (366W BIOS Max TGP)350W320W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1199 US?$899 US?$699 US?$1199$699 US
Launch (Availability)October 2022?November 2022?November 2022?3rd June 202117th September 2020
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 will also feature a 12 GB variant that is expected to utilize the AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60  SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB "Expected" TBP - 285W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model. The card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models. The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 366W.

In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB will have a bigger uplift versus the RTX 4080 12 GB. The 4080 12 GB will still be around 1.5 to 2.0x faster than the RTX 3080 Ti but its the RTX 4080 16 GB that will push things beyond 3X.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards will be launching in November and be priced at $1199 US and $899 US, respectively.

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most?
View Results

