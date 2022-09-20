NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Unveiled In 16 GB & 12 GB Flavors: Twice As Fast As RTX 3080 Ti, Pricing at $1199 & $899 US

NVIDIA has unleashed its next-gen GeForce RTX 4080 series graphics cards that come in 16 GB & 12 GB flavors at $1199 & $899 US pricing.

NVIDIA Unleashes GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB & 12 GB Graphics Cards For $1199 & $899 US

NVIDIA has officially confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards will be available in not one but two flavors, one packing up to 16 GB memory and the other packing 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. The graphics cards will vary in specifications but will be offering some huge increases in gaming performance compared to their 10 GB and 12 GB (RTX 3080) predecessors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Expected" TBP - 320W

320W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 340W, a 20W increase from the previous 320W spec that we got. This brings the TBP to the same ballpark as the existing RTX 3080 graphics card (up to 350W). The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 516W. Now it is not known whether the other RTX 40 series graphics cards will also be getting the faster GDDR6X memory treatment but we know that Micron has commenced full mass production of up to 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules so they have to go somewhere.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300? Ada Lovelace AD103-300? Ada Lovelace AD104-400? Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-200 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~600mm2 ~450mm2 ~450mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors ~75 Billion TBD TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 10240 8704 TMUs / ROPs TBD TBD TBD 320 / 112 272 / 96 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 320 / 80 272 / 68 Base Clock TBD TBD TBD 1365 MHz 1440 MHz Boost Clock ~2520 MHz ~2505 MHz ~2610 MHz 1665 MHz 1710 MHz FP32 Compute ~82 TFLOPs ~50 TFLOPs ~40 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD TBD 67 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD TBD 273 TOPs 238 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 384-bit 320-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 912 Gbps 760 Gbps TBP 450W (660W BIOS Max TGP) 340W (516W BIOS Max TGP) 285W (366W BIOS Max TGP) 350W 320W Price (MSRP / FE) $1199 US? $899 US? $699 US? $1199 $699 US Launch (Availability) October 2022? November 2022? November 2022? 3rd June 2021 17th September 2020

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 will also feature a 12 GB variant that is expected to utilize the AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60 SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB "Expected" TBP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model. The card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models. The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 366W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Preliminary Specs:

In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB will have a bigger uplift versus the RTX 4080 12 GB. The 4080 12 GB will still be around 1.5 to 2.0x faster than the RTX 3080 Ti but its the RTX 4080 16 GB that will push things beyond 3X.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards will be launching in November and be priced at $1199 US and $899 US, respectively.