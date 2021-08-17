Gainward Updates Phantom Series RTX 3000 Graphics Cards, Including New PLUS Series Models
A few months ago, we talked about how Gainward was launching an updated line of Pheonix series GPUs. Now, Gainward updates their Phantom Series of GPUs with their GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090 models. Gainward also updated the Phantom+ line, offering more options to all users. The Phantom+ GPUs do not appear much different than their non-Plus graphics card models, offering similar specs to the previous series. The noticeable difference in the Plus series is the RGB strip that adorns the card and the increased black coloring on the card. The RGB lighting is located on the side, glowing the logo of the Phantom series. The Phantom appears to be more black, offering a sleek and stealthy look to the series.
Gainward also notes the improved cooling module on the newer Phantom and Phantom+ GPU series.
The new Phantom cooler follows the original elegant design philosophy but upgrades the thermal solution. Thanks to the whole new design, the new Phantom cooler offers up to 7 degree C better thermal performance as well as much lower noise level under heavy loaded gaming environment.
—Gainward website
Along with the Gainward Phantom and Phantom+ RTX 30 series cards, they also have a model line specifically for overclocking, aptly labeled "GS", or "Golden Sample", allowing for increased framerates.
There is no current pricing for the Gainward Phantom+ GPU series, but from previous Phantom models, such as the RTX 3090, was around the price of $1600. Again, with the current market for GPUs, the difficulty of finding affordable GPUs is still prevalent.
