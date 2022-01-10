Stolen EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Cards Found & Being Sold By Vietnamese Retailer

We all remember how a truck full of EVGA's GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards was stolen in California back in November 2021. Well, it looks like a batch of those GPUs has been found & being sold by a Vietnamese-based retailer, Nguyễn Công PC.

EVGA's Stolen GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Cards From November 2021 Found & Being Sold In Vietnam

Back in November 2021, we reported how a truck full of EVGA's latest GeForce RTX 30 series cards was stolen from the company's central distribution center. EVGA issued a notification confirming the theft and stating that several cards with a value between $329.99 US and $1959.99 US were in the shipment and that users should be wary of such cards circulation in online marketplaces such as Craig's List, eBay, etc. However, instead of the cards popping up in US 3rd party outlets, they've ended up being sold almost 8000 miles away in Vietnam.

EVGA warranty changes & Step Up program downgraded, Is the company making up for their losses?

The Vietnamese retailer, NCPC, stated that while their distributor told them that they had acquired EVGA's GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards from legitimate sources and offered were box packed with 1-month warranty, it looks like a customer who purchased an EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti from them discovered that his purchase from the same stolen shipment that happened 2 months prior. He was easily able to discover that by matching the label of EVGA's homepage and contacted NCPC at the same time about this matter.

Now we can't really put the entire blame on NCPC (the retailer) for this matter as they were simply getting the cards from another source but at the very least, the retailer should've checked if what they were getting was indeed a batch that was meant to be sold or declared as 'Theft'. Most GPU sellers and retailers don't actually care about where they are getting their stuff from since all that matters is profits and huge profits can be made on GPUs. I mean, all they could've done was to check the serial number which EVGA had even provided for its stolen batch.

It is likely that the source that sold the cards to NCPC had offered them at a really good price so they didn't question the nature of these cards and proceeded to sell them off at an even bigger profit. It is also shocking how these stolen graphics cards ended all the way in Vietnam which means the thieves knew the right market and procedure of what to do with the GeForce RTX 30 EVGA cards once they got their hands on them. The full machine-translated text from the retailer is provided below:

The first word on behalf of NCPC I would like to extend my sincere apologies to the customers for the incident yesterday.

I would like to re-present the following: Our business is importing VGA EVGA batch of Hoang Minh company EVGA 3080Ti brand new 100% original seal. Beside Hoang Minh says hello new VGA 100% full seal and 1 month warranty. Then the KD friends sold some items to some retail customers, the rest are workers. Selling price is also cheaper than market price and also only 1 month warranty. (Before the sale, the price is clarified that only 1 month warranty and the customer agreed to negotiate). Rare time VGA so vga surf agents are plenty (buying other agents vga and sell fast surf). It's because it's just a quick surf, so you should not check the series on the Evga home page to see the warranty and the condition of the goods is unknown. (1 month warranty for entering, 1 month warranty for selling. Hoang Minh's side guarantee if there is any problem) Yesterday a customer posted a post saying check series on the EVGA homepage and was informed that this vga is a lost shipment of EVGA. At that time we knew the above and contacted right away. We always contact Hoang Minh company and were answered by them to take full responsibility and tell us to recall the VGA lot for them. It's true that we are just victims and there was no prior notice of this shipment. Whatever is our responsibility, we ask for full responsibility. First of all, we send our sincere apologies to our customers and provide the following solutions: Always contact customers who have bought this vga, after apologizing we will inform you about the status of the above shipment.

Return VGA, return 100% money and incurring costs (if available). Even vga used it old.

After that we will return the shipment to Hoang Minh Computer as they requested. The above is an unintentional incident. We are looking forward to our customers understanding and cooperating with us to resolve this matter. Sincere thanks !! via Vietnam Gaming Drama

Our source claims that it is entirely possible that these stolen EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards were imported from China. It is likely that EVGA has already taken notice of this and we will be waiting for their update on the matter.