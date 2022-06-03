NVIDIA’s High-End GeForce RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 Gain Market Share Big Time On Steam & 6-Core CPUs Outpace Quad-Core, Becoming The New PC Gaming Standard

Steam has just published its latest Hardware Survey, and NVIDIA has held onto the highest spots on the mid-level to high-end GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. The survey results proved positive with the recent changes in pricing in the graphics card marketplace. Along with NVIDIA's graphics cards reaching the top of the list, Hexa-core processors have dominated quad-core chips to remove them from first place.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 Gained Big Market Share on Steam During The Previous Month While Intel & AMD's 6-Core CPUs Become The New Standard For PC Gaming

During May, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 and 3070 graphics cards gained the biggest market share on Steam, respectively. These cards are followed by the RTX 3060 and also the GTX 1070, which is quite an old GPU, but still decent for most cost-friendly audiences and are usually a good choice for reselling to an upgraded graphics card.

Steam Hardware Survey GPU Report:





Even with the decreased pricing for graphics cards across the board, sales are still slow as users are holding out for more cost reductions. Also, with newer cards coming out later in the year, users may continue to hold until the second half of the year to get next-gen hardware at possibly more affordable pricing. With that said, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, GTX 1650, GTX 1050 Ti, and RTX 2060 still retain the top spot with over 5% share on Steam. This is due to the good availability and mainstream prices of these cards. The RTX 3060 has yet to reach half the market share of its Turing based predecessor.

Steam Hardware Survey CPU Report:





As for CPUs, 8 and 6 core chips pushed forward against quad-core chips to be the significant scorer. It may become months, if not years, before octa-core chips or newer technologies make a surge as the standard in the PC marketplace since quad-core chips still hold a huge 33% market share but 6-core chips have definitely outpaced 4-core offerings, becoming the new standard for PC gaming.

Regarding CPU usage among Steam users, AMD increased 1.24%, while Intel showed a similar loss amount. The current share of Intel CPUs at Steam is 67.19% whereas AMD holds a share of 32.80%. However, it is no surprise to see Apple & their new M1 offering more usage among users in macOS hardware. As of writing, Apple Silicon has 40% of the current OSX market share.

Steam Hardware Survey CPU / GPU Share:

Finally, Linux users on the Steam platform have adopted a higher count of AMD CPUs over Intel chips. Still, the AMD adoption may be due to more accessibility to open-source technology over their competitors.

