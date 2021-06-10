Future E3 Events Will Probably Mix Physical with Digital, Says ESA

While Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest is kicking off today (at 11 AM Pacific Time) the week of big announcements in the gaming industry, E3 2021 is also about to begin in a few days.

Speaking to GamesIndustry ahead of this year's fully digital show, Entertainment Software Association president Stanley Pierre-Louis said that future versions of the Electronic Entertainment Expo will probably offer a mix of physical and digital elements.

This will provide us with an opportunity to present to members of the industry, media, and fans an opportunity to participate fully, and I think that provides a real unique opportunity to learn this year what we can apply to future events that will probably be a mix of physical and digital. But that's to be determined. We've got to figure out where we all are moving forward. The shape of that is yet to be determined, and we hope to learn from this year's event what transfers well. I can't speak to future E3s because we really want to focus on E3 2021 and ensure this is a great experience for exhibitors, the media, and fans alike.

E3 2021 will take place between Saturday, June 12th and Tuesday, June 15th. We've added the broadcast schedule below, though those are only the main events; the broadcast will also include panels and interviews that aren't listed here.