Future E3 Events Will Probably Mix Physical with Digital, Says ESA
While Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest is kicking off today (at 11 AM Pacific Time) the week of big announcements in the gaming industry, E3 2021 is also about to begin in a few days.
Speaking to GamesIndustry ahead of this year's fully digital show, Entertainment Software Association president Stanley Pierre-Louis said that future versions of the Electronic Entertainment Expo will probably offer a mix of physical and digital elements.
This will provide us with an opportunity to present to members of the industry, media, and fans an opportunity to participate fully, and I think that provides a real unique opportunity to learn this year what we can apply to future events that will probably be a mix of physical and digital. But that's to be determined. We've got to figure out where we all are moving forward.
The shape of that is yet to be determined, and we hope to learn from this year's event what transfers well. I can't speak to future E3s because we really want to focus on E3 2021 and ensure this is a great experience for exhibitors, the media, and fans alike.
E3 2021 will take place between Saturday, June 12th and Tuesday, June 15th. We've added the broadcast schedule below, though those are only the main events; the broadcast will also include panels and interviews that aren't listed here.
Saturday, June 12
10:00 a.m. Broadcast E3 2021 Pre-Show 11:00 a.m. Ubisoft Forward Pre-show 12:00 p.m. Ubisoft Forward 2:00 p.m. Gearbox E3 Showcase 2:45 p.m. GamesBeat Session
Sunday, June 13
8:45 a.m. Broadcast E3 2021 Pre-Show 9:30 a.m. 24 Entertainment’s NARAKA: BLADEPOINT 10:00 a.m. Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 12:15 p.m. SQUARE ENIX 2:00 p.m. Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood 2:30 p.m. PC Gaming Show 4:00 p.m. Future Games Show
Monday, June 14
8:00 a.m. Broadcast E3 2021 Pre-Show 9:00 a.m. Verizon 9:45 a.m. Intellivision 10:15 a.m. Take-Two Interactive Panel 11:10 a.m. Mythical Games 12:00 p.m. Indie Showcase 12:30 p.m. Freedom Games 1:00 p.m. VENN 2:30 p.m. Capcom 3:00 p.m. Razer
Tuesday, June 15
8:00 a.m. Broadcast E3 2021 Pre-Show 9:00 a.m. Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live 2:25 p.m. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. 3:20 p.m. Yooreka Studio 3:35 p.m. GameSpot Play For All Showcase 4:45 p.m. Official E3 2021 Awards Show
