FSR 2.0 Mod Works on Diablo 2 Resurrected and Various Other DLSS-Supported Games By Making Some Changes to the Mod

Diablo 2 Resurrected and various other DLSS-supported games can now make use of FSR 2.0 by using the Cyberpunk 2077 FSR 2.0 mod.

After AMD released the source code for its FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling tech last month, modders were quick to replace DLSS with FSR 2.0 in Cyberpunk 2077. Shortly after that, modders also successfully enabled players to use AMD’s upscaling tech in other popular titles, including Dying Light 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Metro Exodus.

As is turns out, the Cyberpunk 2077 FSR 2.0 also works in Diablo 2 Resurrected by making some minor changes to the mod. Hypothetically, this could mean that all DLSS-supported games could make use of FSR 2.0 by using the above-mentioned mod and changing the source code. Down below you’ll find the instructions for replacing DLSS with FSR 2.0, as provided by Reddit user ‘xyGvot’. You can find some quality comparisons here.

“For merely "academic purposes", in the images above I'm using DXVK+VKD3D and spoofing the GPU to an RTX 3080 so that it shows the DLSS option in the game menu”, ‘xyGvot’ writes on Reddit. “I have a 1070ti and running the game on Win10.”

“If you have an NVIDIA GPU and you're running DX12, GPU spoofing is not necessary.

Can't test for AMD, but spoofing an AMD GPU doesn't show the DLSS option in the menu, but, if you have previously set DLSS to something other than Off, FSR 2.0 still works, go figure!”

To install: put the mod's files (dlland nvngx.ini) in DR2's root folder

run reg

open ini

change DepthInverted=autoto DepthInverted=false

change Method=autoto Method=config just to be safe If you happen to have an AMD GPU, theoretically, you additionally have to: download DXVK

copy dlland d3d11.dll from the x64 folder to D2R's root

download VKD3D

copy dllfrom the x64 folder to D2R's root

create a text file in D2R's root named dxvk

add the following lines: dxgi.customDeviceId = 0x222F dxgi.customVendorId = 0x10de dxgi.nvapiHack = False

change the file extension to .conf so that you end up with dxvk.conf

