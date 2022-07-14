Menu
Company

FSR 2.0 Mod Works on Diablo 2 Resurrected and Various Other DLSS-Supported Games By Making Some Changes to the Mod

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 14, 2022
fsr 2.0 diablo 2 resurrected

Diablo 2 Resurrected and various other DLSS-supported games can now make use of FSR 2.0 by using the Cyberpunk 2077 FSR 2.0 mod.

After AMD released the source code for its FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling tech last month, modders were quick to replace DLSS with FSR 2.0 in Cyberpunk 2077. Shortly after that, modders also successfully enabled players to use AMD’s upscaling tech in other popular titles, including Dying Light 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Metro Exodus.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Metro Exodus “FSRAA” Experiment Runs FSR 2.0 Without Upscaling with Impressive Results

As is turns out, the Cyberpunk 2077 FSR 2.0 also works in Diablo 2 Resurrected by making some minor changes to the mod. Hypothetically, this could mean that all DLSS-supported games could make use of FSR 2.0 by using the above-mentioned mod and changing the source code. Down below you’ll find the instructions for replacing DLSS with FSR 2.0, as provided by Reddit user ‘xyGvot’. You can find some quality comparisons here.

“For merely "academic purposes", in the images above I'm using DXVK+VKD3D and spoofing the GPU to an RTX 3080 so that it shows the DLSS option in the game menu”, ‘xyGvot’ writes on Reddit. “I have a 1070ti and running the game on Win10.”

“If you have an NVIDIA GPU and you're running DX12, GPU spoofing is not necessary.

Can't test for AMD, but spoofing an AMD GPU doesn't show the DLSS option in the menu, but, if you have previously set DLSS to something other than Off, FSR 2.0 still works, go figure!”

To install:

  • put the mod's files (dlland nvngx.ini) in DR2's root folder
  • run reg
  • open ini
  • change DepthInverted=autoto DepthInverted=false
  • change Method=autoto Method=config just to be safe

If you happen to have an AMD GPU, theoretically, you additionally have to:

  • download DXVK
  • copy dlland d3d11.dll from the x64 folder to D2R's root
  • download VKD3D
  • copy dllfrom the x64 folder to D2R's root
  • create a text file in D2R's root named dxvk
  • add the following lines:
    • dxgi.customDeviceId = 0x222F
    • dxgi.customVendorId = 0x10de
    • dxgi.nvapiHack = False
  • change the file extension to .conf so that you end up with dxvk.conf

Quite interesting for sure. Did this trick work for you? What is your experience with replacing DLSS with FSR 2.0? Hit the comments down below.

Products mentioned in this post

Cyberpunk 2077
USD 27
Dying Light 2
USD 35
Metro Exodus

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order