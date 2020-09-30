Microsoft has delivered a new batch of driver and firmware updates for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3. Both are getting some major camera improvements, along with some other improvements. Following are the improvements coming with today's updates for Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera Front - System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera Front) - no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera IR -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera IR) - no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera Rear - System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera Rear) - no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.2451 Intel Camera - Control Logic -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.2451 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel – Camera - 42.18362.3.2451 Intel AVStream Camera 2500 - System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface - Human Interface Devices 3.328.137.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor - Human Interface Devices 3.328.137.0 Improves pen inking when palm is also on the screen. Surface - System - 6.94.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device - System devices 6.94.139.0 Improves integration between services. Surface - Firmware - 1.155.139.0 Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update - Firmware 1.155.139.0 Enables Slim Pen firmware updating. Surface - Extension - 1.65.137.0 (Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update) - no Device Manager notes 1.65.137.0 Enables Slim Pen firmware updating. Surface - Firmware - 1.18.139.0 Surface Pen Cfu Over Ble LC Connection - Firmware 1.18.139.0 Improves Slim Pen Inking and pairing. Surface - Human Interface Devices - 2.17.139.0 Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver - Human Interface Devices 2.17.139.0 Improves Slim Pen Inking and pairing. Surface – Firmware – 3.1.65.139 Surface Touch Firmware - Firmware 3.1.65.139 Improves Touch and Pen stability. Surface – Firmware – 8.124.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 8.124.140.0 Addresses issues related to the automatic brightness adjustment at low brightness.

Surface Book 3 firmware updates

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface - System - 6.94.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device - System devices 6.94.139.0 Improves system stability. Surface - Extension - 1.60.137.0 (Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) - no Device Manager notes 1.60.137.0 Improves integration between system services. NVIDIA - Display - 27.21.14.5177 NVIDIA GeForce GTX - Display adapters 27.21.14.5177 Addresses security updates and improves the graphics performance. Surface - Firmware - 10.102.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware 10.102.139.0 Resolves an issue where the CPU didn't resume after it had throttled down. Intel – Camera - 42.18362.3.2451 Intel AVStream Camera 2500 - System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.2451 Intel Camera - Control Logic -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.2451 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera Front - System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera Front) - no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera Rear - System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera Rear) - no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera IR -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera IR) - no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.

Microsoft usually releases Surface updates in stages, which means not every device receives the update at the same time. After installing new firmware updates, head over to the Start button> Power > Restart to finish the installation process. Do note that firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted back to an earlier version. More details on today's updates for Surface Book 3 are available in this support document; for Surface Pro 7, head over to this link.

Microsoft Announces x64 Emulation for Windows 10 on ARM Is Coming in November