Surface Pro X Gets Another Batch of Firmware Updates
Microsoft has released a new set of firmware updates for its Surface Pro X, which seems to be getting firmware updates quite often. Today's Surface Pro X firmware updates are available for devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903) and higher. The updates bring several performance improvements focusing on WiFi and Bluetooth, along with system stability.
Complete changelog of the latest Surface Pro X firmware update
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update
|Qualcomm Advanced Modem Subsystem Device
|10400.1.77.0
|Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver - Bluetooth
|1.0.1080.0
|Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver – Bluetooth
|1.0.1080.0
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device Extension
|10400.1.77.0
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters
|1.0.1080.0
|Snapdragon (TM) X24 LTE Modem - Network adapters
|1.0.1180.0
|Surface Hot Plug - System devices
|3.71.139.0
|Surface Light Sensor - System devices
|1.37.139.0
|Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters
|10400.1.22.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor - Human Interface Devices
|4.212.137.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|3.527.140.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension
|5.5.0.0
Microsoft's Surface Pro X is an ultra-thin 2-in-1 device that comes with the signature Alcantara covered backlit keyboard, large multi-touch glass trackpad, and Slim Pen. Once you have installed the latest firmware updates, make sure to restart your device to complete the process through the Start button > Power > Restart.
For more details, head over to the official release notes.
