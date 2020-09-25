Surface Pro X Gets Another Batch of Firmware Updates

Microsoft has released a new set of firmware updates for its Surface Pro X, which seems to be getting firmware updates quite often. Today's Surface Pro X firmware updates are available for devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903) and higher. The updates bring several performance improvements focusing on WiFi and Bluetooth, along with system stability.

Complete changelog of the latest Surface Pro X firmware update

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm Advanced Modem Subsystem Device 10400.1.77.0 Enables Mobile Operator self registration. Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver - Bluetooth 1.0.1080.0 Improves BT connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep. Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver – Bluetooth 1.0.1080.0 Improves BT connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep. Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device Extension 10400.1.77.0 Enables Mobile Operator self registration. Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 1.0.1080.0 Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep. Snapdragon (TM) X24 LTE Modem - Network adapters 1.0.1180.0 Enables Mobile Operator self registration. Surface Hot Plug - System devices 3.71.139.0 Improves system stability, and addresses issues related to system bugcheck. Surface Light Sensor - System devices 1.37.139.0 Addresses issues related to system bugcheck. Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 10400.1.22.0 Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep. Surface Touch Pen Processor - Human Interface Devices 4.212.137.0 Improves pen inking when palm is also on the screen. Surface UEFI – Firmware 3.527.140.0 Improves system stability, and addresses issues related to system bugcheck. Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension 5.5.0.0 Enables Surface Dock 2 update.

Microsoft's Surface Pro X is an ultra-thin 2-in-1 device that comes with the signature Alcantara covered backlit keyboard, large multi-touch glass trackpad, and Slim Pen. Once you have installed the latest firmware updates, make sure to restart your device to complete the process through the Start button > Power > Restart.

Fresh New Build Is Out for Insiders with Windows 10 Taskbar Improvements

For more details, head over to the official release notes.