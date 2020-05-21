Microsoft introduced its Surface Book 3 earlier this month with the product reaching to its first customers starting today. With Surface Book 3 just available, the company has already released the first set of firmware updates for the notebook.

Mostly focusing on system stability, here is the list of firmware updates available for Surface Book 3:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version & Update Surface - Firmware - 1.0.23.1 Surface SMF - Firmware 1.0.23.1 improves system stability. Surface - Monitor - 3.99.139.0 Surface Panel - Monitor 3.99.139.0 improves interoperability with creative software usage. Surface – Extension – 1.54.137.0 1.54.137.0 improves system stability. Surface – System – 3.81.139.0 Surface DTX – System devices 3.81.139.0 improves system stability. Surface – System – 22.24.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices 22.24.139.0 improves stability and interoperability between peripherals. Surface - Firmware – 10.5.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware 10.5.139.0 improves device reliability during low battery scenarios.

Microsoft said that the company isn't aware of any known issues at this time. If you have received your brand new Surface Book 3 today or have one coming, you can install these Surface Book 3 firmware updates.

New Windows 10 Preview Build 19631 Is Out Bringing VHDX for Hyper-V on ARM64 PCs

Surface Book 3 is available starting today for $1,599 and up from Microsoft. The product comes in 13.5" and 15" variations; is currently shipping within 3 days, and is on a free return offer.