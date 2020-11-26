GreedFall is Coming to PS5 and XSX with New Content After Selling Over a Million Copies

GreedFall, the dark action-RPG from French developer Spiders, was one of the more underrated releases of 2019, but it seems the game has managed to find its niche in the months since launch. According to Spiders, GreedFall has sold over a million copies and will get a new lease on life on the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5. The next-gen console versions of the game will include all the visual improvements you’d expect, as well as some all-new content.

GreedFall has sold over one million copies worldwide. Thank you so much for making the journey this incredible 💖! Following our community's feedback, Teer Fradee is now coming to next-gen consoles and getting new additional content. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/hM4lcoR5Pn — GreedFall (@greedfall) November 26, 2020

The premise of GreedFall is unique, and perhaps a touch controversial, as you play a 17th-century merchant looking to colonize a newly-discovered island overrun with supernatural beasties. Here’s the game’s basic description:

Explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions. With diplomacy, deception and force, become part of a living, evolving world - influence its course and shape your story. Engage in a core roleplaying experience – achieve quests and complete objectives in a multitude of different ways – through combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth.

Complete freedom in character progression – play as a male or female, customize your appearance, and freely choose your abilities, spells and skills.

Delve into a mysterious world of magic – begin a grand journey and uncover ancient secrets protected by supernatural beings, manifestations of the island’s earthly magic.

Wccftech’s own Alessio Palumbo found GreedFall to a unique and refreshing, if somewhat flawed, RPG in his full review…

GreedFall is the best game made by Spiders yet and a worthy RPG in its own right. While definitely not without faults in some areas, it delivers great writing, arguably the most refreshing setting seen recently in a fantasy game, and solid combat.

GreedFall is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Any GreedFall fans out there? Anybody who might consider jumping into the game once the next-gen console versions are released?