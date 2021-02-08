Forza Horizon 4 Lands on Steam Next Month (Franchise’s First on the Platform)

The popular open world racing game Forza Horizon 4 will launch on Valve's Steam platform in a month from now, on March 9th, Microsoft announced today.

This will be the first time a Forza game launches on Steam, making it even more significant.

EB Games Canada Boxing Week Sale Offers Deals on AC Valhalla, NHL 21, and More

Since 2018, the Horizon Festival has attracted racing and automotive fans thanks to beautiful, historic Britain’s breathtaking scenery in a shared world where together, everyone experiences changes in time of day, weather, and seasons. Thanks to our community, gameplay in Forza Horizon 4 is more expansive than ever before with battle royale inspired racing via The Eliminator, added rewards for stunning in-game photography with Horizon Promo, and reinvented community-created challenges with the recent arrival of Super7. In this newest game mode, beat seven random challenges in a row for an exclusive reward, and even create your own custom challenges featuring structures and scenery—whatever you want, wherever you want.

The developers also revealed that a new Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack will be added to the game 'soon'.

Coming soon - the #HotWheels Legends Car Pack.

1:64 just wasn't enough for these Legends. @Hot_Wheels pic.twitter.com/tFthgvaNzx — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) February 8, 2021

Forza Horizon 4 originally released in Fall 2018, garnering widespread acclaim. Our Chris awarded the game a 9.5 out of 10 in his review.

Forza Horizon 4 is nothing short of fantastic. With a host of content, backed by a fantastic roster of cars that tread the fine line between arcade and simulation perfectly. While the amalgamated UK may be a little too pristine, not completely reflecting reality, it's such a stunning and enjoyable place to race around that any issues are washed away in the utter fun you're having. Forza Horizon 4 is, without a shadow of a doubt, the pinnacle of the series and arguably the best racing game you can buy.

A new Forza Horizon game hasn't been announced yet but could be announced later this year. When that happens, you'll get all the details here on Wccftech.