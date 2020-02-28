Open Wheel Races Is the New F1-Like GTA Online Competitive Racing Mode

Open Wheel Races is a brand new F1-like competitive racing mode that Rockstar Games just added to GTA Online. New tracks, cars, upgrades and even a KERS speed boost are included in this update, free as usual.

Seven new tracks across Southern San Andreas, ranging from Los Santos International Airport, to Vinewood Hills and more

Two new open wheel vehicles; the Ocelot R88 and the Progen PR4, now available at Legendary Motorsport

New upgrades and customizations: Open wheel vehicle wings, liveries, engine mods and more

The new Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS), a rechargeable speed boost for use in Open Wheel Races

Height of Society

Forget the purpose-built track. For true open wheelers, it’s all about the historic street circuit. The narrow straights, the winding hairpins, the sun-drenched glamour of the French Riviera. Or in the case of the Vinewood Hills, the chubby insurance brokers doing yoga on their roof terraces.

In Due Course

Sure, Europe gave the world underage drinking and open-wheel racing. But America showed the world how to do them at the same time. And now, courtesy of City Hall, Los Santos has a city circuit custom-built to showcase the kind of visionary synthesis that makes this great nation what it is.

Lap it Up

In light of the recent spate of preventable drownings at the Port of Los Santos, the Port Authority’s audacious rebranding emphasises the stunning possibilities for exhilarating open wheel races on a windy dockside with no safety barriers. It’s all a question of optics. Especially if you’re underwater.

Brace for Impact

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Los Santos International Airport. The runway is clear for departure. Please note, in the likely event the cockpit catches fire, the emergency team have been dismissed due to budget cuts. Turbulence is expected so fasten your seatbelt and familiarize yourself with the emergency exit. Clue: it’s straight out the top.

More Haste More Speed

With the kinetic energy recovery system in your R88 propelling you with all the force and stability of black-market cluster munitions, you might wonder if there’s enough room for a conventional racetrack in Fort Zancudo. There’s not. Enjoy the S-bends.

Urban Renewal

Some say that Davis could never host an open wheel races series. But a state-of-the-art pit stop is surely just the kind of public investment that an underprivileged neighborhood needs. So don’t think of the track as “poorly funded”. Those potholes and concrete blocks are the natural obstacles that separate the weekend racers from the real pros.

New Wave

Close your eyes, breathe in deep, and go to your happy place. Is there an ambience more soothing than waves gently lapping at your chassis, gentle breezes whispering through your air intake, and the violent explosion of your PR4’s oxidised carbon-carbon disk brakes?