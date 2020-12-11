Cyberpunk 2077 Ride Tears into the English Countryside in Forza Horizon 4 Today

If you’ve been following Cyberpunk 2077 at all, you’re no doubt well-familiar with the sight of its most iconic set of wheels, the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech. Well, now you can test out the Quadra V-Tech, with actual decent framerates, in Forza Horizon 4. Sorry, that was a bit mean, but I’ve gotta keep it real.

Yes, the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech is now available in Forza Horizon 4, and don’t worry, it’s totally free. You will have to earn it though, by competing head-to-head in “NightCity.exe” race. You can check out the Quadra V-Tech burning up the English countryside in a new trailer, below.

Looking pretty slick! Of course, Cyberpunk 2077 is out now, although the launch hasn’t been as smooth as it could have been. The game is in a bad state on current-gen consoles, but even high-end PCs are struggling to play the game on top settings. That said, the game had a whopping 8 million pre-orders, so it’s already a big success from Day 1, and CD Projekt Red are no doubt working hard to get things up to snuff.

Meanwhile, despite being over two years old at this point, Forza Horizon 4 is still pumping out new content. The game’s recently-released Super7 update introduces a full course creator, complete with crazy ramps, obstacles, and dinosaurs. Yes, dinosaurs…

Horizon Super7 is an all-new game mode that celebrates community-created challenges. Create individual challenges based on drift, speed, air, and more. Then, when choosing to play Super7, seven randomly selected challenges appear, with each being a total surprise. If you can win all seven challenges in a row, you’ll get your hands on an exclusive reward. You’ll be able to enhance your challenges with Blueprint Builder, a first in Forza history, that lets you place stunts, structures, and scenery in your challenge – whatever you want, wherever you want.

Forza Horizon 4 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS4 via backward compatibility.