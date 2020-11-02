Fortnite Next-Gen Runs at 4K (1080p on Series S) and 60FPS; DualSense Support on PS5

Epic Games shared the details for the promised Fortnite next-gen update, due to land on Day One for all the next-generation consoles, which as a reminder is November 10th for Xbox Series S and X and November 12th/19th (depending on where you live) on PlayStation 5.

The best enhancements for Fortnite next-gen have been implemented on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as expected. However, all versions will enjoy a series of visual improvements as well as 60FPS support while using the split-screen mode.

4K Resolution at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — Experience Fortnite like never before on consoles with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS.

Dynamic Visuals and Physics — Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

Get into Matches Faster — Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.

Enhanced Split Screen — Split Screen now supports 60 FPS.

Epic also detailed the Fortnite next-gen specs for the cheaper, less powerful of all the new consoles coming in a couple of weeks - the Series S, priced at $299. The game will run at 1080p and sixty frames per second there, though it'll feature 'most of the visual enhancements' also available on the Series S.

1080P Resolution at 60 FPS on Series S — Hop into any game mode on Xbox Series S and enjoy 1080P running at a smooth 60 FPS. The Xbox Series S will support most of the visual enhancements available on the Series X.

Lastly, PlayStation 5 users are getting DualSense support and integration with the console's new UI features.

DualSense Controller Immersion — Haptic feedback makes it feel like you’re holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. In addition to general vibration support, we’ve integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller.

Select Your Favorite Mode from the PS5 Home Screen — Fortnite supports PS5's Activities, starting with the ability to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected. Once in the Lobby, choose to queue up for your selected mode!

This list of improvements for Fortnite next-gen is subject to future additions, anyway. The developers' message ends by teasing the exploration of new ways to maximize the new consoles' potential; perhaps ray tracing support, recently added to the PC version, is a possibility.

Lastly, you can jump into Fortnite next-gen while retaining all your progress and purchases made with PlayStation 4 or Xbox One (provided you stay in the same ecosystem, of course).