Fortnite Is Getting RTX, DLSS and Reflex on Thursday, September 17th

Not too long ago, Epic and NVIDIA promised Fortnite would get ray-traced effects, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) support and even Reflex, the new low-latency technology recently unveiled by NVIDIA.

Today, NVIDIA revealed that the update will launch on Thursday, September 17th, in two days from now. They've also provided more information on the individual ray-traced effects, as well as interactive comparisons showcasing the improvements brought by RTX in Fortnite.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Specifications Leak Out, To Feature 4864 Cores & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

Ray-Traced Reflections: This setting adds beautiful, realistic, super accurate reflections to bodies of water and other suitably reflective surfaces in Fortnite. See game detail, characters, enemies, weapon effects, and more, perfectly reflected throughout the world. And experience improved lighting, as light sources and other illumination will be accurately reflected onto nearby surfaces and objects, making gameplay look and feel even more dynamic.

Ray-Traced Shadows: With ray tracing enabled, Fortnite’s dynamic shadows get a significant upgrade, enabling them to realistically stretch across the scene, with accurate softening as the distance from the shadow source increases. Particularly of note is the enhanced resolution of Ray-Traced Shadows. You can see this clearly in fine detail shadows, such as those created by chain link fences. Furthermore, Ray-Traced Shadows dynamically update as the time of day changes, with effectively infinite precision.