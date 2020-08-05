Fortnite Joy Ride Update Out Now, Adding Drivable Cars at Last
The Joy Ride update is finally available in Fortnite, Epic Games announced today. This means you'll finally get to drive cars in the popular Battle Royale game, starting with a selection of four vehicles as detailed below.
Get behind the wheel of the first drivable cars in Fortnite! As long as the car isn't booted, the keys are already in the ignition. Hit the road today with any of the following new vehicles added in the Joy Ride update:
ISLANDER PREVALENT
The spirit of responsibility.
VICTORY MOTORS WHIPLASH
It’s not just a name. It’s a warning.
OG BEAR
Don’t poke the bear.
TITANO MUDFLAP
Own the road.
Need a distraction? Blast some tunes on the channel that fits your vibe with all-new radio stations. (And if you’re a Content Creator, remember that you can disable Licensed Audio in the Audio settings.)
A TIP FOR THE ROAD
Here’s a tip before you grab your license: if you run out of gas and can’t find a nearby Gas Pump, grab one of the throwable Gas Cans scattered around the Island. These can be filled up again once you find the next Gas Pump.
As a reminder, Fortnite will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch, and it will eventually get upgraded to Epic's Unreal Engine 5 at some point next year.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter