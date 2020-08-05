Fortnite Joy Ride Update Out Now, Adding Drivable Cars at Last

The Joy Ride update is finally available in Fortnite, Epic Games announced today. This means you'll finally get to drive cars in the popular Battle Royale game, starting with a selection of four vehicles as detailed below.

Get behind the wheel of the first drivable cars in Fortnite! As long as the car isn't booted, the keys are already in the ignition. Hit the road today with any of the following new vehicles added in the Joy Ride update:

ISLANDER PREVALENT

The spirit of responsibility.

VICTORY MOTORS WHIPLASH

It’s not just a name. It’s a warning.

OG BEAR

Don’t poke the bear.

TITANO MUDFLAP

Own the road.

Need a distraction? Blast some tunes on the channel that fits your vibe with all-new radio stations. (And if you’re a Content Creator, remember that you can disable Licensed Audio in the Audio settings.)

A TIP FOR THE ROAD

Here’s a tip before you grab your license: if you run out of gas and can’t find a nearby Gas Pump, grab one of the throwable Gas Cans scattered around the Island. These can be filled up again once you find the next Gas Pump.