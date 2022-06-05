Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Is Titled ‘VIBIN’, Features Grappling Hooks, Wolf Mounts, Darth Vader and Indiana Jones
Epic Games has pulled the lid on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, titled 'VIBIN', live now on the official servers after the end of Chapter 3 Season 2.
The gameplay trailer shows the return of grappling hooks, players riding wolf mounts and using rollercoasters, and more. When it comes to famous unlockable characters, there will be Darth Vader from Star Wars (likely to ride the hype from the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series) and Indiana Jones from the eponymous movie franchise.
However, according to Fortnite leaker Shiina, they won't be easily available to players. Indiana Jones can be unlocked in 32 days (if you have the Battle Pass), while Darth Vader will be even tougher as he's Tier 100 on the Battle Pass.
Darth Vader is Tier 100!! (via @FortTory) pic.twitter.com/qFd1dU78Rx
— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 5, 2022
First look at Indiana Jones - Unlockable in 32 days! pic.twitter.com/gSNhUaJgT9
— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 5, 2022
Shiina also revealed a few other tidbits of information, such as:
- NEW WEAPONS:
- - Hammer Assault Rifle
- Two-Shot Shotgun
- DMR
- REALITY SEED PODS: Plant a Reality Seed to grow a Reality Sapling - which grows in the same place match to match! Saplings bear better loot each time you weed them, so keep weeding a sapling until it bears Mythic loot. When it wilts away, plant the seed left behind!
- CONFIRMED: Zero Build modes are still in the game!
- Super Styles will be unlockable in 18 days! Surprisingly, there are 4 hidden pages in the "Bonus Rewards" section - Normally there are only 3 pages.
- Junk Rifts will be unvaulted this season!
- The Block is returning this season!
- You can now add "Social Tags" to your In-Game profile! These tags are used to represent "how you play Fortnite".
Last but certainly not least, Shiina shared the new Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3 map.
SEASON 3 MAP!! pic.twitter.com/HgCXYzNPww
— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 5, 2022
Products mentioned in this post
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter