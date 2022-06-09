Fort Solis Is a Thriller Action Game Set on Mars Featuring Troy Baker

At the Summer Game Fest show, independent developers Fallen Leak and Black Drakkar Games announced Fort Solis, a thriller action game set on Mars featuring actors like Troy Baker and Roger Clark.

The game can already be wishlisted on Steam. It has no release date so far, but stay tuned on Wccftech and we'll let you know all the latest news approaching its launch.

Voiceverse NFT Service Reportedly Uses Stolen Technology from 15ai [UPDATE]