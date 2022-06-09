Fort Solis Is a Thriller Action Game Set on Mars Featuring Troy Baker
At the Summer Game Fest show, independent developers Fallen Leak and Black Drakkar Games announced Fort Solis, a thriller action game set on Mars featuring actors like Troy Baker and Roger Clark.
The game can already be wishlisted on Steam. It has no release date so far, but stay tuned on Wccftech and we'll let you know all the latest news approaching its launch.
Fort Solis is a single player third person thriller set on the far side of Mars. Engineer Jack Leary responds to a routine alarm. Upon arriving at a dormant Fort Solis he becomes unnerved by the lack of any staff at the base. As the night grows longer events begin to unravel and spiral out of control. The mystery of what Fort Solis was created for starts to appear along with its crew. Can Jack escape with what he has discovered and more importantly, his life?
Key Sequences
Huge narrative moments that are fully playable with multiple outcomes. Each containing actions that have story-changing consequences.
Immersive Storytelling
High fidelity world aiming to be as immersive and captivating as the performances of our cast.
Explore Fort Solis
One large base location encompassing over 9 individual structures, all containing surface and sub-surface levels. Players can play on the surface of Mars or simply progress by remaining below the surface. The choice is theirs!