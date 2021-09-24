Focus Entertainment has Opened its Own Online Store

Focus Entertainment has made a new store that will offer digital distribution much like Steam. The new shop features its own user accounts and will have sales and free titles. The appropriately named Focus Entertainment Store aims to make a direct distribution platform for the games made by the French publisher and is currently holding a celebration sale.

Starting off, Focus has been able to highlight its relationship with other developers by making titles from companies like Dotemu and Deck13 available for purchase. There will also be exclusive merch made available from Focus’ own mainline titles including A Plague Tale: Innocence and Othercide. In some cases, physical and console versions of games can also be purchased.

Focus Entertainment Director of Trade and Marketing Tristan Hauvette had the following to say regarding the newly implemented Store:

For the first time in the history of Focus, we are able to unify our community of passionate players within a single ecosystem and offer them personalized offers and services. Through our official store and member benefits, we are pursuing [our] ambition to offer tailor-made, quality services for our players, as well as diversifying our offerings with a range of merchandise and exclusive physical editions. We look forward to welcoming and engaging with our players, allowing us to constantly push the creativity and uniqueness of our offers.

Some of the collectibles that are currently available include a De Rune Medallion from A Plague Tale: Innocence; a Faith Cap from The Surge; The Othercide artbook; the Original Soundtrack for Curse of the Dead Gods; and an Amicia & Hugo premium statue from A Plague Tale: Innocence, among other physical goodies.

This new endeavor from Focus Entertainment also comes with a sale that offers discounts on Focus's key titles. Interested players can get Focus games at a discount of up to 90% off so long as they create a Focus Store account. Additionally, players who sign up will receive access to The Surge as a free gift incentive for signing up. This offer will be available until October 8.

Currently, players are able to pre-order games such as the upcoming console version of Insurgency: Sandstorm and the next-gen version of A Plague Tale: Innocence.