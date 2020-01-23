Flash Sale Brings 47mm Amazfit GTR Down to $139.99 – Features AMOLED Display, 5ATM Waterproof, More

If you're looking to get your hands on a new smartwatch to complement your smartphone, we have the perfect option for you. That's right, the 47mm Amazfit GTR is now down to $139.99 for a limited time. It boasts a boatload of health-related features, great design and much more. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Get the Amazfit GTR 47mm at $139.99 - Limited Time Offer

Before we head over to the list of features, take note that the Amazfit GTR is available on discount for a limited time. It will revert back to its original model soon, so be sure to order your share as soon as you can.

Get the Amzfit GTR at $139.99 Here

Starting off with the design, the Amazfit GTR features an aluminum alloy case which makes it strong and durable. The stunning 47mm AMOLED display is sharp and comes with a pixel density of 326. In addition, the circular design is quite elegant and it's clearly one of my personal smartwatches right now.

In terms of features, the Amazfit GTR features all the essential features that you might be interested in. In addition, it provides a plethora of features pertaining to health and several modes that complement different scenarios. The performance on the wearable is fast, you won't notice any lags or hiccups so the transition from your phone to watch is seamless.

The Amazfit GTR is available at a 23 percent off, priced at $139.99 for a limited time. Simply head over to this link to get it.

The Amazfit GTR is a great smartwatch and the bigger 47mm display is easy to navigate and control. In addition, since the watch is available at a limited time discount, be sure to get it as soon as you can before the price reverts back to its original model.

