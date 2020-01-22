Get These Stunning Gaming Headphones Under $50 – Includes Options From Xiaomi, iPega, More

If you're into gaming and looking for the perfect headphone, you have come to the right place. Today we have the perfect gaming headphones under $50 that you can get your hands on right now. Some of the options are available at a discount, so be sure to get them on time. Let's dive in to see the list.

Before we head over to the list, take note that some options on our list are available at a discount so if you're looking to take advantage of it, be sure to avail it ahead of its expiration. Now, let's check the products and their features out.

Onikuma K2A

Support PlayStation 4, PS4, Xbox One S, New Xbox One, Xbox one X, PS4 Pro, PC, Nintendo Switch 3DS, Laptop, PSP, Tablet, iPad, Computer, Mobile Phone. Extra microsoft adapter (not included) is needed when connect with old version Xbox One controller. Clear sound operating strong brass, splendid ambient noise isolation, high precision 50mm magnetic neodymium driver. It does have a good wide sound-stage to pick out footsteps easier. It can add some immersiveness and improve your ability to track the direction sounds come from, from left to right. Superior comfortable and good air permeability protein over-ear pads, and multi-points head beam. It is comfortable even after wearing it for a long time. The over-ear design ensure the headset to stay on your head without a hint of fatigue.

The Onikuma K2A features a great aggressive design that not only looks good but comes with the stunning build quality. It is available at $28.54 as part of our list of gaming headphones under $50. Head over to this link to get it.

Sades SA

Features:

1. 7.1 sound channel

Deliver thrilling, crystal, smooth sound quality

2. Foldable, omni-directional, noise-cancelling microphone

A.Reduce distracting background noise

B.Easy to rotate to best position for clearest voice pick up - or out of the way when you are not talking

3. On-cable sound and microphone control

Easy-to-use volume dial and mute switch

If you're looking for something that just works, the Sades SA is the one to go with on our list of gaming headphones under $50. It is available at an 8 percent off, priced at $43.70. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Gaming Headset

Main Features:

-Comes with a 7.1 virtual surround sound engine, creates stereo surround sound to provide an immersive gaming experience

-Comes with 40mm graphene composite diaphragm, helps to deliver perfect sound scalability and richness

-Whether you are playing a game or listening to music, the enclosed sound chamber design to provides pure sound quality

-Dual microphone ENC ambient noise reduction technology

-Comes with colorful LED strips on the side

One of our personal favorite on our list of gaming headphones under $50, the option from Xioami is the most elegant and stunning. It is available at a 32 percent off, priced at $42.39. Head over to this link to get it.

iPega PG-R006

Main Features:

● Compatible with P4 series / X-one series / N-Switch / N-Switch Lite/ mobile phones / tablets / PC and other audio visual devices with 3.5mm audio interface

● Ultra-thin speaker diaphragm, high-quality stereo sound, superior sound quality

● High sensitive noise-canceling design, adjustable microphone can be fixed at the perfect angle, delivers more accurate, clear and smooth voice

● Ergonomically designed adjustable headband suitable for both adults and children.

iPega offers a boatload of gaming accessories and the PG-R006 is one of its best when we talk about gaming headphones under $50. The design is not too harsh on the eyes and performs exceptionally. It is available at a 7 percent off, priced at $18.42. Head over to this link to get it.

Ovleng MX666

Main Features

● Provide rich and accurate audio while isolating external noise, so you can enjoy its high-quality sound for several hours

● The high sensitive microphone can avoid the problem of poor communication

● Immersive in-game audio so you can lose yourself in the sound, the reversible design is good for long time wearing

● The 40mm magnetic neodymium drivers can bring you vivid sound field, sound clarity, sound shock feeling, capable of various game

● Suitable for the smartphone, laptop, for PS4, for New XBOX ONE and other audio devices with 3.5mm port

If you're looking for something on a beginner level, this might be your best pick on our list of gaming headphones under $50. See the list of features and get it at a price of $27.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of gaming headphones under $50. Be sure to avail the discount as soon as you can before it reverts back to its original model. All of the options listed above share their own set of features so choose the one that best fits your needs.

Which gaming headphone under $50 are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.