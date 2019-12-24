Top 5 The Witcher 3 Mods – Geralt of Rivia at His Finest

The Witcher 3 mods may not be as plentiful or as well renown as the mods of Bethesda games like Fallout 3 and 4 or Elder Scrolls IV and V, but that doesn't mean they're not there. In fact, on the largest repository of mods (Nexus Mods), The Witcher 3 mods are immediately positioned after the Fallout and Elder Scrolls games both when it comes to individual mod files (3.1k) and total mod downloads (60.3 million), well ahead of any other game.

We've often covered The Witcher 3 mods in the past, but with the game's popularity surging back thanks to the freshly launched Netflix show, we thought we'd do a roundup of the five best mods available for the award-winning open-world roleplaying game made by CD Projekt RED.

We've featured this mod's releases in the past, as you may recall. Focused on replacing textures of environments, objects and NPCs while preserving the original artistic style established by the developers, The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is an easy recommendation of any list of The Witcher 3 mods, particularly if you're looking to further enhance the game's visuals.

The mod is up to version 10.0, though maker HalkHogan is already working on the 11.0 release. Take a look at the official trailer below to see for yourself the significant graphics improvements. If you do choose to go ahead and download, beware that the files are pretty huge, as befitting for such a massive texture revamp.

A personal favorite of mine, this mod frees you from having to constantly juggle with the inventory due to the game's rather strict default weight limit. You can go all-in and totally forget about the inventory by upping the weight limit to 9000, but there are also other options, such as the much more modest weight increase to 120 or simply disabling the most annoying part of going over the weight limit - the over-encumbered effect.

One of the earliest The Witcher 3 mods to get popular among PC gamers, this very small (9 kilobyte, to be exact) download lets you activate fast travel regardless of whether you are near a signpost (required by default) or anywhere else in the world.

While exploration is highly encouraged in The Witcher 3, the game world is big and you shouldn't feel bad if you don't want to get to the nearest signpost before fast traveling.

Geralt is, first and foremost, a monster hunter (although he often ends up saving the creatures instead of killing them). That generally involves researching the monster beforehand in order to learn its weaknesses and then apply the proper oil to your silver sword. However, it's not exactly easy to remember which oil to use against any given monster; this mod takes care of that on its own by scanning and identifying the nearby enemies. Nifty, right?

This is possibly the most extreme of all The Witcher 3 mods in that it completely overhauls the whole gameplay mechanics. Every single aspect of the game, from combat to crafting, from horse riding to sailing (and much more) has been changed to provide a deeper and 'more stimulating', in the words of the mod's makers, experience.

For a taste of The Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition, check

We just covered this earlier today. If you've binge-watched the whole first season of Netflix's The Witcher and can't get enough of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, this is the mod for you.