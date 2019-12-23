The Witcher 3 Surges Back on Steam Charts Following the Netflix Show Release

The Witcher 3 is surging back on Steam charts and even console charts according to tracking website PlayTracker.

The game hit 48K concurrent players on Steam; it had not seen this level of activity since the release of the last DLC add-on, Blood and Wine, back in May 2016. PlayTracker also notes there was an uptick in The Witcher 3 activity even on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In total, they estimate about a million users played The Witcher 3 this month, which once again is a record for the game since it received Blood and Wine.

Quite clearly this is indirectly connected to the recent release of the Netflix show, which debuted on the streaming platform on December 20th. So far, the reception has been very positive overall, and Netflix already ordered a second season a while ago.

It's not hard to imagine that The Witcher fans wanted more of Geralt after seeing the live action adventures of Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast. The good news is that CD Projekt RED has just signed a new agreement with saga author Andrzej Sapkwoski, evidently paving the way to the development of new games in the franchise. These may take some time to materialize, though, as the developer is currently busy finishing Cyberpunk 2077 (due April 16th, 2020) and experimenting with its multiplayer mode. We'll keep you updated should there be any rumors, leaks or news, of course.

PlayTracker's estimates are based on the following data, by the way:

The numbers in this article are courtesy of PlayTracker Insight - our independent and ad-free website that tracks stats like popularity over time and player engagement for games across all major gaming platforms like Steam, PlayStation, XBOX, Windows, and Origin. Our estimates are made using population sampling and are approximations which can, at times, miss the mark.