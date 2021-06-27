World’s First Snapdragon 895 Flagship Will Reportedly Launch This Year

Despite the ongoing chip shortage, it looks like Qualcomm will proceed with its next-generation mobile chipset launch, which rumors claim will be called the Snapdragon 895. Whether or not it will be available in adequate shipments is something we will have to see in the coming months, but one company executive has hinted at the launch of a flagship smartphone touting the new silicon.

Lenovo’s General Manager Says Company Will Release a Flagship Bearing the New SoC Before 2022 Starts

Details spotted by GizChina include the mention of Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo’s mobile department, who states on Weibo that the company will release a flagship phone before 2022. However, just because a product launch takes place earlier than anticipated does not mean that availability of that flagship smartphone will be large in numbers. Given the ongoing chip shortage, there might be several hurdles that Qualcomm may have to scale before providing larger shipments to its long list of clients.

Samsung Might Design Its Own Custom CPU as it Seeks Former Apple and AMD Engineers

The ongoing chip shortage is also why the Snapdragon 895 is rumored to be made on Samsung’s 4nm architecture and not TSMC’s. Likely, the Taiwanese manufacturer is already running at full capacity, so Qualcomm would have no choice but to opt for Samsung, though it is also possible that the Korean giant might have given the San Diego chipset maker an enticing offer it was reported on the previous occasion.

Coming to the Snapdragon 895 details, a previous leak revealed that the SoC sports the part number SM8450, along with touting custom Kryo 780 cores, plus an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem, which will also be made on Samsung’s 4nm node. One tipster mentioned that Qualcomm’s next-generation silicon is already being tested by its partners, so Lenovo may be amongst them.

Qualcomm could announce the Snapdragon 895 in December of this year, and perhaps after a couple of days, Lenovo and its executives take center stage to announce the new flagship. There are still a few months remaining for the official announcement, so remember to treat this information with a pinch of salt for now. With the chip shortage saga far from over, many companies, including Lenovo, could delay their plans.

News Source: GizChina