Chip Shortage Has Affected ‘Everybody But Apple’ Says Analyst

The global chip shortage has affected major manufacturers this year and it will continue for a while. While companies are facing difficulties, analyst says that the chip shortage has affected 'everyone but Apple." Apple is said to launch its new iPhone 13 series in September along with a redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad mini 6. With these products underway, the company has marked its share of chipsets ahead of other manufacturers. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Currently Not Affected By Chip Shortage Unlike Major Smartphone Manufacturers, Says Analyst

Wave7 Research states that “sources have told Wave7 Research that Apple was able to lock down chipset supply well ahead of time" (via PCMag). However, this was not the case for other manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus who are facing a rough patch. Wave7 compiles monthly reports on the US mobile phone market based on retailer surveys. The report coins that Samsung and OnePlus are affected greatly due to Qualcomm's supply being short of the demand.

The shortage is “uneven by carrier, channel, and even by store,” the Wave7 report says. AT&T is least affected, but only because AT&T has the most iPhone-heavy customer base. At T-Mobile, the shortage is affecting “everybody but Apple,” a store manager told Wave7.

The report further states that the “iPhone share overall did not fall in July, as might be expected ahead of a September iPhone launch. Ongoing iPhone 12 resilience and issues with Samsung inventory were the top factors for this.” However, at its earnings call for Q3 of 2021, the company pointed out that the supply constraints will specifically impact iPhone and iPad.

Despite chip shortage and supply constraints, Apple stated that it is still expecting very strong growth. With the situation worsening for manufacturers, we might see Apple falling behind in Q4 and supply constraints due to chip shortage. We will share more details as soon as we have further details on the subject. Be sure to share your views with us in the comments section below.