First Galaxy Z Flip 3 Teardown Process Shows the Use of a Graphite Pad, Among Other Internals

Shortly after the Galaxy Z Fold 3 teardown, it did not take long for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to undergo the same process, though the arrangement of components is different in both premium foldable handsets. Regardless, check out the entire process below, while we discuss what Samsung has used underneath the hood.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Also Gets a Poor Repairability Score for Obvious Reasons

A new video from PBKreviews shows how you can gain access to the internals of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, assuming you want to replace a broken or defective part, or if you simply want to see how the components are arranged. It is a complex process for Samsung to develop such a form factor of smartphones, so it is not surprising to see that the teardown took a little longer compared to the same process for regular-shaped handsets.

The use of a heat gun is necessary to weaken the adhesive protecting the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as prying the battery. As you can tell from the duration of the video, the process is a challenging one, but PBKreviews manages to overcome it, giving you a clear glimpse of the components arranged. Unfortunately, PBKreviews shows that since the Galaxy Z Flip 3 cannot be disassembled by any individual who does not possess adequate tools or experience, the repairability score given is 4 out of 10.

From the teardown, we noticed that Samsung has included a graphite pad in the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for optimal heat transfer. In such a compact space, you can only do much to dissipate the heat, and this was the only way to do it. The disassembly also reveals two batteries, one with a 2370mAh capacity, while the other cell is a 930mAh one. This is not the first time a company like Samsung has used two batteries in the same chassis, and due to the complex design of the smartphone, this was deemed necessary.

Be sure to check out the entire Galaxy Z Flip 3 teardown video below and let us know down in the comments on what you thought.

News Source: PBKreviews